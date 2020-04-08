Fantasy baseball

The Twins won five of six during Patrick Reusse’s mythical “homestand” at Target Field, revisiting games from the team’s past while the coronavirus pandemic robs us of games of the present. Here’s the statistical “leaders” from those games, featuring Twins players spanning the decades:

Pitching leaders

Wins (all tied with 1): Steve Luebber, Keith Atherton, Jerry Koosman, Johan Santana, Dick Stigman. ERA: Luebber, 8⅔ innings, 0.00; Santana, 8 innings, 0.00. Saves (all tied with 1): Bill Campbell, Jeff Reardon, Joe Nathan.

Hitting leaders

Average: Kirby Puckett, 1.000 (6-for-6). Hits: Puckett 6, three tied with 3 (Steve Braun, Earl Battey, Vic Power). HRs: Puckett 2, Harmon Killebrew 2, six tied with 1 (Larry Hisle, Jose Morales, Rick Sofield, Michael Cuddyer, Bob Allison, Battey). RBI: Killebrew 5, Puckett 4, Allison 4.