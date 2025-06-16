News & Politics

Severe weather is expected in Minnesota. Here’s why your NOAA weather radio won’t tell you if alerts are issued.

A required and pre-scheduled software upgrade will keep NOAA radios silent through Wednesday.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 16, 2025 at 6:00PM
NOAA weather radios will cease to broadcast storm warnings until Wednesday due to an alert system upgrade. (Paul Douglas/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

NOAA weather radios across a large portion of central and southern Minnesota won’t broadcast storm warnings Monday should they be needed as the National Weather Service upgrades its system that delivers alerts.

“Unfortunate timing with the weather today,” said Mike Griesinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. “It’s out of our hands when we got scheduled.”

The Weather Service is conducting a nationwide upgrade of its network of radio stations that broadcast continuous weather information, including sending out announcements accompanied with a tone that sounds when watches, warnings or other hazards are issued.

This is the week the Chanhassen office will get the upgrades.

Severe storms are expected across much of southern Minnesota on Monday afternoon, with an area stretching from Brainerd south to the Twin Cities, Red Wing, St. Cloud and Mankato, and south and west to places such as Willmar, Montevideo, Redwood Falls and Worthington under an “enhanced” probability for hail, gusty winds and a few tornadoes, the Weather Service said.

Storms are most likely between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., the Weather Service said.

On Monday through Wednesday, weather radios will not sound in the Twin Cities and the rest of the region covered by the Chanhassen office. That includes transmitters in Red Wing, New Ulm, Clearwater, Long Prairie, Olivia, Norwood Young America, Kensington, Mankato, Willmar and St. Cloud in Minnesota, and Ladysmith and Menomonie in Wisconsin.

Transmitters in other parts of the state will be working, Griesinger said.

Though weather radios will be offline, the Weather Service will continue to issue forecasts and warnings. The public will have to rely on other ways to receive them, including cell phones, local news media and the NWS website.

“We always say have multiple ways to get alerts,” Griesinger said. “Even when radios are working.”

Griesinger said Chanhassen is “getting critical updates” to keep the system used to create forecasts and products sent to weather radios.

“It will make the process easier,” he added. And by doing it in the middle of summer, “at least we don’t have to worry about a snowstorm if we do it in June,” Griesinger said.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

