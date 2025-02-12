News & Politics

MnDOT reveals winners of ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest

A nod to our superstar, culture and, of course, our weather.

By Janet Moore

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 12, 2025 at 6:18PM
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz points at the newly named “Anthony Sledwards” snow plow for the metro area after a press conference at Cedar Truck Station in Minneapolis on Wednesday. The truck is named after Minnesota Timberwolves star player Anthony Edwards. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“Anthony Sledwards” was named this year’s winner for the metro in the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s annual Name a Snowplow contest, a nod to the Minnesota Timberwolves' superstar.

Gov. Tim Walz named the winners on Wednesday, saying he was “always thrilled that Minnesotans are this clever.”

The contest, now in its fifth year and mimicked by several other states nationwide, is an opportunity to highlight the work of the state’s 1,600 snow plow operators across the state.

“These are the folks who are out there at the worst time to make sure everyone’s safe to travel on our roads,” Walz said.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz greets snow plow drivers in front of the newly named “Anthony Sledwards” snow plow. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

MnDOT received some 7,300 submissions from Minnesotans, and about 23,400 people voted on the entries, according to spokesperson Anne Meyer.

Other winners include:

We’re Off To See The Blizzard – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota)

Snowtorious B.I.G. – District 4 (West Central Minnesota)

Plowabunga! – District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)

You’re Welcome – District 2 (Northeast Minnesota)

Don’tcha Snow – District 3 (Central Minnesota)

Skol Plow – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)

I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered – District 7 (South Central Minnesota)

Janet Moore

Reporter

Transportation reporter Janet Moore covers trains, planes, automobiles, buses, bikes and pedestrians. Moore has been with the Star Tribune for 21 years, previously covering business news, including the retail, medical device and commercial real estate industries. 

