“Anthony Sledwards” was named this year’s winner for the metro in the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s annual Name a Snowplow contest, a nod to the Minnesota Timberwolves' superstar.
MnDOT reveals winners of ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest
A nod to our superstar, culture and, of course, our weather.
Gov. Tim Walz named the winners on Wednesday, saying he was “always thrilled that Minnesotans are this clever.”
The contest, now in its fifth year and mimicked by several other states nationwide, is an opportunity to highlight the work of the state’s 1,600 snow plow operators across the state.
“These are the folks who are out there at the worst time to make sure everyone’s safe to travel on our roads,” Walz said.
MnDOT received some 7,300 submissions from Minnesotans, and about 23,400 people voted on the entries, according to spokesperson Anne Meyer.
Other winners include:
We’re Off To See The Blizzard – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota)
Snowtorious B.I.G. – District 4 (West Central Minnesota)
Plowabunga! – District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)
You’re Welcome – District 2 (Northeast Minnesota)
Don’tcha Snow – District 3 (Central Minnesota)
Skol Plow – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)
I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered – District 7 (South Central Minnesota)
