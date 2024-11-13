10 finalists for Minnesota’s Mr. Football announced

The Minnesota Football Coaches Association this week released the names of its 10 finalists for its Mr. Football award, meant to recognize the coaches choice for the top senior football player in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Football Coaches Association announced Tuesday the 10 finalists for the 2024 Mr. Football award.
The award, which launched in 2004, will be announced at the Mr. Football banquet Sunday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Park Place Hotel in St. Louis Park.
Past recipients include Cretin-Derham Hall’s Michael Floyd (2007), Eden Prairie’s JD Spielman (2015), SMB’s Jalen Suggs (2019) and Rosemount’s Jake Ratzlaff (2020). Chanhassen running back Maxwell Woods won the award in 2023. The first winner of the award was East Grand Forks quarterback Nick Mertens.
The 2024 nominees:
