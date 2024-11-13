High Schools

10 finalists for Minnesota’s Mr. Football announced

The Minnesota Football Coaches Association announced Tuesday the 10 finalists for the 2024 Mr. Football award.

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 13, 2024 at 4:42PM
Blaine quarterback Sam Shaughnessy (16) breaks away for a touchdown run against Centennial in the first quarter Friday, Sep. 08, 2023, at Centennial High School in Circle Pines, Minn. ]
Blaine quarterback Sam Shaughnessy (16), shown in 2023, is a finalist for Minnesota's Mr. Football award, which goes to the top senior football player in the state. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minnesota Football Coaches Association this week released the names of its 10 finalists for its Mr. Football award, meant to recognize the coaches choice for the top senior football player in Minnesota.

The award, which launched in 2004, will be announced at the Mr. Football banquet Sunday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Park Place Hotel in St. Louis Park.

Past recipients include Cretin-Derham Hall’s Michael Floyd (2007), Eden Prairie’s JD Spielman (2015), SMB’s Jalen Suggs (2019) and Rosemount’s Jake Ratzlaff (2020). Chanhassen running back Maxwell Woods won the award in 2023. The first winner of the award was East Grand Forks quarterback Nick Mertens.

The 2024 nominees:

Nolan Ginskey, Owatonna, WR/DB

Camden Hungerholt, LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli, QB

Kevon Johnson, Armstrong, RB

Landen Kujawa, Becker, RB/LB

Hank Meyer, Kimball, OT/DT

Sam Shaughnessy, Blaine, QB

Chase Thompson, Alexandria, QB

Grant Tylutki, Rocori, WR

Related Coverage

High Schools

Football Across Minnesota: Meet Cam, the can-do star from down south

High Schools

Prep Athletes of the Week: Minnetonka’s Conrad makes playoff football his best football

High Schools

Field goal moves Alexandria past Armstrong in Class 5A quarterfinals

High Schools

Reusse: Holy Family, even with help of legendary coaching staff, sinks vs. Stewartville

Hudson Vosika, BOLD, RB/CB

Jacob Wrbanek, Maple Grove, LB

about the writer

about the writer

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Here are the 10 finalists for Minnesota's Mr. Football award

Blaine quarterback Sam Shaughnessy (16) breaks away for a touchdown run against Centennial in the first quarter Friday, Sep. 08, 2023, at Centennial High School in Circle Pines, Minn. ]

On the eve of the state high school football semifinals, the Minnesota Football Coaches Association released the names of its 10 finalists for its postseason Mr. Football award, meant to recognize the coaches choice for the top senior football player in Minnesota.

High Schools

Why four Minnesota volleyball recruits are flocking to the same Division 1 college, nearly 1,000 miles away

card image

High Schools

10 stars ready to sign: these prep standouts will commit this week

card image