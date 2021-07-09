Himalayan Restaurant

Watch the world of E. Lake Street go by from a pergola-covered and flower-filled patio just off the sidewalk.

2910 E. Lake St., Mpls., himalayanmomo.com

Pier 500

Not many restaurants have St. Croix River views, but this spacious patio does, and how.

500 1st St., Hudson, Wis., pierfivehundred.com

Iron Ranger

Tucked behind the restaurant — and sheltered from Grand Avenue's traffic — this patio is the recent beneficiary of a great-looking makeover and expansion.

1085 Grand Av., St. Paul, ironrangermn.com

Misfits Collective

This ambitious, just-opened spot, from the folks behind Volstead House in Eagan and Whiskey Inferno in Savage, went all out to create a lavish open-air setup (dubbed "the Wanderer"), which includes a bar and an ever-evolving menu.

14889 Florence Trail, Apple Valley, themisfitscollective.co

THR3 Jack

This North Loop newcomer, a contemporary spin on the sports bar format, features a well-appointed outdoor drinking-and-dining venue.

729 Washington Av. N., Mpls., thr3jack.com

Reverie Cafe + Bar

Enjoy a plant-based menu (and a great beer list) in a colorful, tree-shaded courtyard.

1517 E. 35th St., Mpls., reveriempls.com

Tavern Grill

The former Vivo Kitchen has been revived by this mini-chain, which means the property's comfortable patio has also returned.

15435 Founders Lane, Apple Valley, thetaverngrill.com

Urban Growler Brewing Co.

There's both sunshine and tree-provided shade on the roomy patio at this lively brewery and restaurant.

2325 Endicott St., St. Paul, urbangrowlerbrewing.com

Wilde Cafe & Spirits

Expect to encounter a pretty stretch of tables that look out to the Mississippi River and downtown Minneapolis. The cafe's gelato counter is a nice touch.

65 SE. Main St., Mpls., wildecafe.com