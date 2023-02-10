Fentanyl powder and pills in quantities that could kill tens of thousands of people along with other drugs and guns were seized this week in Uptown in Minneapolis.

The discovery was made when detectives with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant, Sheriff Dawanna S. Witt announced Friday.

Authorities arrested one person at the Uptown address who had been the target of an ongoing narcotics and weapons investigation; that person was charged with felony firearms violations and three counts of first-degree drug sale, the Sheriff's Office reported.

Four other people at the address were detained but not arrested.

The seizure included 5 pounds of powder fentanyl and 1,295 fentanyl pills along with 1 pound of cocaine, 1 pound of methamphetamine, and a press used to package narcotics for distribution. Six handguns and one rifle, all illegally possessed, were also seized.

Witt planned to make more details of the arrest and seizure available Friday afternoon.