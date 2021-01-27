Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's March trial in George Floyd's death could delay many other jury trials in Hennepin County due to security concerns.

Hennepin County Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette e-mailed the county's judges Tuesday with guidelines for how to handle felony jury trials in light of Chauvin's trial and new COVID-19 guidance from the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Barnette wrote that in-custody speedy demand trials will move forward, but out-of-custody speedy demand trials will undergo additional scrutiny until after Chauvin's trial.

"Why?" the judge wrote. "I'm concerned about protest and security related to this trial."

Jury selection in Chauvin's trial begins March 8. Opening statements are expected to begin March 29 with testimony and the presentation of evidence, which could take weeks, to follow.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes last May 25.

The U.S. and Minnesota constitutions guarantee defendants the right to a speedy trial. State law calls for a trial to commence within 60 days of a speedy trial demand.

Trials for defendants who are in custody or out of custody and who have not demanded a speedy trial will be moved to May 3 or later, Barnette wrote.

Barnette's plan was also partly shaped by Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea's Jan. 21 order governing statewide court activities due to COVID-19.

Gildea ordered that jury trials in progress will continue, but that no new jury trials will begin before March 15. She allowed each district's chief judge to grant exceptions. In-custody defendants charged with certain crimes who had made speedy trial demands were also exempt from the delay.

Chauvin's former co-workers — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — will be tried in August on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.