The Hennepin County Board on Tuesday gave tentative approval to allowing late payment of first-half property taxes without penalty, in response to the financial stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal would allow property taxpayers who owe less than $100,000 annually and don’t escrow to pay by July 15 instead of May 15 without penalty. Those tax payments include levies by cities and schools districts as well as the county.

Those who owe more than $100,000 in property taxes would be able to apply for the deferred payment without penalty through a portal Hennepin County expects to post. if the proposal receives final board approval next week.

The abatement would be automatic and no application would be required. Payment dates are set by the state and can’t be changed by counties, but counties do have the authority to waive penalties for late payment.

No board member expressed opposition and all seven agreed to work on details of the proposal.

Hennepin is the most populous of the state’s counties with a $2.5 billion budget, the biggest of any Minnesota county by far. Commissioner Mike Opat said it was “unfortunate” the state wasn’t taking action on property taxes rather than the counties doing it piecemeal.

“Maybe some people will follow suit with what we’ve done here,” he said.

The Ramsey County Board was expected to discuss tax abatement at a meeting in St. Paul later Tuesday.

Crow Wing County, where Brainerd is the county seat, already has taken action to allow later payments without penalty for non-escrowed homestead properties. If one of the homeowner’s primary wage earners was laid off, the family can defer payment without penalty until July 15. The county offered a similar arrangement to businesses closed by Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order, such as hair salons and bars.

Hennepin County’s waiver came with a caveat for property owners from County Administrator David Hough.

“If they have the money to pay it, then pay it on time,” he said. He and others also encouraged partial payments when possible.

Counties and cities are concerned about their cash flow amid the pandemic, which has strained public resources and resulted in thousands of layoffs in the state.

For instance, Hennepin County has only $2 million left in an emergency reserve account of $10 million that was expected to last through the entire year.

County CFO Dave Lawless said about half of Hennepin’s property taxpayers escrow, or pay a portion of their taxes with their monthly mortgage payment. Their payments account for about 30% of property tax collections.

The proposal does not address the second-half property tax payments which are due Oct. 15. Commissioner Jan Callison was already worried about that one.

“That’s going to be the really tough payment,” she said.

Staff writers Emma Nelson and Shannon Prather contributed to this story.

