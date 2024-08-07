Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office warns about jail fee scam

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is reminding anybody who has recently been released from detention that getting out of jail is free.
The reminders come as scammers impersonating law enforcement have been calling people who have been recently set free telling them they owe a fee. One of the calls comes from “Sergeant Strickland,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a series of postings on X.
“The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office NEVER calls to request cash or electronic payment,” the posts say.
Anybody receiving a suspicious call is advised to not give out any personal or financial information over the phone, hang up, and contact the law enforcement agency the caller mentioned directly.