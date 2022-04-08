Hennepin County now has 22 out of 9,000 employees that have failed to prove they received a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.

Employees have until 5 p.m. Friday to show proof of vaccination or that they were given an exemption.

A disciplinary process will start Monday for staffers who fail to prove they are vaccinated. That could range from everything up to termination, said County Administrator David Hough.

Last week, he said just over 100 employees weren't vaccinated. He hopes that number would drop to nearly zero by the deadline.

In November, the county board voted to to required employees to get vaccinated. The county had set up clinics and helped advise any employees who had questions about the vaccine, said Hough.