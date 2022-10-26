A Hennepin County jury has convicted a man of murder and attempted murder in last year's shooting outside a downtown Minneapolis nightclub that killed two and injured seven.

The jury deliberated for about four hours before finding Jawan Carroll, 25, of St. Paul, guilty on two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder. The conviction comes the day after Carroll took the witness stand and testified that he fired in self-defense during the shootout while partying at the Monarch club with friends on May 22, 2021.

Jawan C. Carroll

He said his group got into a fight with another group before he shot at Christopher R. Jones Jr., 24, of Brooklyn Park, who died in an exchange of gunfire. A stray bullet struck Charlie B. Johnson, 21, of Golden Valley, in the back as he was running away. Johnson was killed just hours away from graduating from the University of St. Thomas.

"We got some closure today," said Shanell Jones, the mother of Jones' son. "He got found guilty on all charges. I'm happy, Charlie's family is happy. This is good. The prosecutors did they thing. They got a monster off the streets."

When he fled the scene, Carroll testified that he was unaware of the fatalities. But he returned to his hotel room to throw away his clothes and .40 caliber gun, he said. He told prosecutors that he fired 10 rounds — first a series of four at Jones' torso, then about five more — and he didn't have a permit to carry.

Among the seven wounded, one woman was shot in the cheek and neck, with another bullet coming within an inch of her skull, according to charges. A man took three bullets to the shoulder and buttocks, and another man was grazed under his right eye.

Within several hours of the shooting, investigators learned that Carroll, who testified he was homeless, was living at the Comfort Inn in Bloomington. Officers arrested Carroll during a traffic stop.

When he gave his statement to police, Carroll said he didn't do anything and he was innocent because he knew the circumstances that led up to the shooting and put the blame on Jones.

Carroll testified that he didn't have any "personal animosity with Mr. Jones." But he knew that Jones had allegedly shot at one of Carroll's friends in 2015 and said Jones drew his firearm first.

"I was protecting myself from being murdered, being killed," Carroll said.

In his lengthy closing argument, Larson told jurors that Carroll cannot rely on self-defense in his act of "shocking and remorseless violence."

"What was this case about at a higher level? Totally unnecessary, totally excessive, totally unreasonable, intentional rapid-fire shooting," he said, which resulted in "two murders at bar close on a crowded sidewalk."

Carroll's attorney Bruce Rivers said briefly on his way out of the Hennepin County Government Center Wednesday that he doesn't understand how the jury didn't see this as a case of self defense. "He was being shot within just a few seconds." Rivers declined further comment.

Carroll will be sentenced Dec. 12.