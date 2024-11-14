A deadline has passed for Hennepin County jail to significantly reduce its inmate population as in response to a state-issued mandate, but it remained more than 120 people over the order’s required population as of Thursday.
Hennepin County jail remains over capacity as state’s deadline passes
The jail was still about 120 inmates over the mandated amount of 600 inmates on Thursday. The Minnesota Department of Corrections has ordered Hennepin County to reduce the population.
“As of right now, we are working to comply with the order and we continue to do everything we can do move people to other facilities,” Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Megan Larson said in an email.
The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) sent the order on Oct. 31 sent , informing the Sheriff’s Office that it must reduce the number of inmates from roughly 850 to 600 by noon on Thursday (Nov. 14). As of Thursday morning, Hennepin County had a slightly larger number of inmates in its system than last week, with roughly 880, but 155 of those inmates have been moved to other counties’ facilities, Larson said. That means 723 inmates are still physically lodged in the jail.
The mandate detailed a variety of violations, saying the jail doesn’t have enough staff on duty and that it isn’t checking on inmates as often as it should. Seven inmates have died in the jail since September 2022, and the DOC found that the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center had violated the state’s rule for regular well-being checks in each of those deaths, according to the state’s order.
Since the order the Sheriff’s Office has worked on getting more agreements with other counties to receive some of Hennepin County’s inmates, Larson said. The county has also worked to move inmates for months before the order, and currently has agreements with five counties and is working on getting a dozen, more according to Larson. “This takes time,” she said.
Sheriff Dawanna Witt previously said the short amount of time made it impossible to meet the deadline. In a Nov. 8 statement, Witt said that parts of the order “contradict both Minnesota law and the DOC’s own standards and training materials.”
“We have raised these concerns repeatedly with the DOC and have offered to meet, but they have not responded to these offers,” Witt said in her statement.
Spokespeople for the DOC did not immediately return calls and emails on Thursday seeking comment on the missed deadline, and whether there would be any punitive action taken by the state.
The county has requested an extension on the order deadline twice – once on Nov. 8 and a second time on Wednesday – but there has been no word back from the DOC, Larson said on Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office is still working on filing an administrative appeal of the DOC’s order, and if it’s denied the Sheriff’s Office will challenge the order again in the Minnesota Court of Appeals, she added.
“While we do this, we will continue to reduce our jail population,” Larson said.
