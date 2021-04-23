Hennepin County is reopening services at the public safety building and Government Center in downtown Minneapolis that were temporarily closed during the Derek Chauvin trial.

Several security and safety measures were implemented during the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer. Services and buildings will reopen Monday.

At the jail, people will be able to post bail, receive fingerprinting services, pick up or drop off inmate property, place money in an inmate's account and dispose of medication.

At the Government Center, registration is no longer needed to enter the building, the center parking ramp will be open to people with contract spots and all entries to the building will be reopened.

Other buildings or services that will be open within the next few weeks are the domestic abuse center, licenses and permits, probation offices and property taxes. The county will also continue to offer a variety of COVID-19 services.

DAVID CHANEN