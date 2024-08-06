Hennepin commissioners ditch proposal to give themselves a 49% raise

Public outrage forced Hennepin County commissioners to abandon the 49% pay raises they backed for themselves just a week ago.
Facing angry residents and employees, the County Board quickly voted unanimously Tuesday to pull the raises from the regular meeting agenda. Board Chair Irene Fernando said it was “very clear” her pay proposal faced “strong opposition” from residents, employees and other local leaders.
The issue may be dead, with Fernando saying she would not offer an alternative plan but other commissioners could make a proposal. Last week, the County Board voted 4-2 to advance Fernando’s plan to increase commissioners’ salaries by 49% from $122,225 to $182,141 in 2025.
The County Board also pulled a proposal to set salaries for the two countywide elected officials at $218,272, up from the current pay of $185,775 for the sheriff and $195,065 for the county attorney. That move previously advanced with a 6-0 vote.
The decision to abandon the big increases pleased Deborah Konechne, who rallied outside the County Board meeting with members of the union representing human services workers. Konechne said county representatives offered workers a 1% raise for next year during a bargaining session Tuesday.
“It just felt obnoxious to me,” Konechne said of the difference between the proposed raises for commissioners compared to what county workers were offered.