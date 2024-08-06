Twin Cities

Hennepin commissioners ditch proposal to give themselves a 49% raise

County Board votes unanimously to pull proposed salary increases for commissioners, county attorney and sheriff.

By Christopher Magan

Star Tribune

August 6, 2024 at 8:28PM
From left, Hennepin County employees Kate Liska, Angela Reid and Tyler Hendrickson protest against a proposed 49% pay raise for county commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, outside county board chambers at Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune)

Public outrage forced Hennepin County commissioners to abandon the 49% pay raises they backed for themselves just a week ago.

Facing angry residents and employees, the County Board quickly voted unanimously Tuesday to pull the raises from the regular meeting agenda. Board Chair Irene Fernando said it was “very clear” her pay proposal faced “strong opposition” from residents, employees and other local leaders.

The issue may be dead, with Fernando saying she would not offer an alternative plan but other commissioners could make a proposal. Last week, the County Board voted 4-2 to advance Fernando’s plan to increase commissioners’ salaries by 49% from $122,225 to $182,141 in 2025.

The County Board also pulled a proposal to set salaries for the two countywide elected officials at $218,272, up from the current pay of $185,775 for the sheriff and $195,065 for the county attorney. That move previously advanced with a 6-0 vote.

The decision to abandon the big increases pleased Deborah Konechne, who rallied outside the County Board meeting with members of the union representing human services workers. Konechne said county representatives offered workers a 1% raise for next year during a bargaining session Tuesday.

“It just felt obnoxious to me,” Konechne said of the difference between the proposed raises for commissioners compared to what county workers were offered.

Outrage from residents, other leaders

County employees were not the only ones upset by the proposed increases.

Residents and fellow elected leaders flooded social media and commissioners’ inboxes with their opposition soon after the proposed raises became public a week ago. Many noted the size of the increases as well as how the commissioners would out-earn the governor and other top state elected leaders.

Randy Johnson, who served on the county board 38 years before retiring in 2017, said there were tight budget years when commissioners didn’t take a pay increase to set an example when negotiating union contracts with county employees.

He characterized the pay increases as a “brazen grab for more money” and said voters would remember the proposal. “Those who voted for it are going to be tagged as 49ers for the rest of their short political careers,” he said.

Residents Alicia Gibson and Julie Wicklund attended the board meeting Tuesday to show their opposition to the size of the pay increase.

“This is not in line with how we should be spending our money,” said Gibson, an Edina resident. “To pay people at the top more does not represent our values.”

Most Read

list card image
Twin Cities

Where Kamala Harris VP pick Gov. Tim Walz stands on key issues

list card image
Twin Cities

Eurasian eagle owl at Minnesota Zoo flies away from handler, is eaten by tiger

list card image
Twin Cities

From the window to the Walz: Best X reactions to Harris selecting Minnesota governor as running mate

list card image
Twin Cities

WCCO TV back on the air after power outage forces broadcast to Facebook

Both said that residents across the county are struggling with rising costs, including increased tax bills. They noted that many union workers were fighting for pay raises that were less than inflation.

“To say they need more when we have workers striking for 3%, it’s ludicrous,” said Wicklund, of Minneapolis.

Board Chair Fernando’s rationale

Fernando, who has a background in human resources, presented her colleagues with an analysis July 30 that she felt made the case for raising commissioners’ pay to the low end of what assistant county administrators earn. It detailed how the board’s pay had been stagnant for several stretches in recent years.

Fernando’s analysis noted Hennepin County is the state’s largest county and commissioners are one of just two full-time boards in the state. Their responsibilities include serving nearly 1.3 million residents, managing a $2.7 billion budget and overseeing 10,000 employees.

Fernando also said pay for the position has an impact on the candidates who run for the elected post. She said in order to improve the diversity of candidates, “generational wealth or additional income (should not be) a prerequisite to serving as a Hennepin elected official.”

Commissioners who initially supported the pay proposal agreed, with Debbie Goettel saying it was important the board “set a legacy for the people who will come after us, so we will get good governance.” Commissioners Angela Conley and Marion Greene also supported the initial proposal.

Commissioners Kevin Anderson and Heather Edelson voted against it, and Jeffrey Lunde, who was absent, said he was also opposed. Anderson, Edelson, Lunde and Goettel are all up for re-election in November.

How commissioners’ pay stacks up

With a salary of $122,225 a year, Hennepin commissioners are the highest paid county board in the state.

Ramsey County, which has fewer than half as many residents, is closest in terms of pay, and the board just got a raise to $104,077 for commissioners and $109,338 for the chair.

For comparison, the governor’s salary is set at $149,550, but Gov. Tim Walz takes a smaller one, and state commissioners’ pay tops out at $187,314. Members of Congress earn $174,000 a year.

Minnesota state representatives and senators earn $51,750 a year after a 2023 pay raise. The Legislature is in session for less than half the year.

In 2022, Hennepin County had a median income of $48,681 for individuals and $92,595 for households, according to the U.S. Census.

Christopher Magan

Reporter

Christopher Magan covers Hennepin County. .

See More

More from Twin Cities

See More
Twin Cities

Metro Transit crime down in second quarter

But officials say there’s still work to be done to attract more riders.

Twin Cities

Jurors convict Twin Cities man of fraudulently receiving more than $1.6M in COVID relief funds

Twin Cities

Hennepin commissioners ditch proposal to give themselves a 49% raise