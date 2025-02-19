Gymnasts of ‘The Barn’: Call them state champs — again

A farmer built a barn. His wife built a dynasty.
Gymnasts of ‘The Barn’ in Hendricks, Minn., do it again: They’re state champions
South Dakota state champions, that is. Their unique, border-crossing co-op is now a dynasty.
The gymnastics team that trains and competes inside a barn on the Johnson family farm in Hendricks, Minn., is state champion once again.
For the third year in a row, a co-op team between a Minnesota school (Hendricks) and a South Dakota school (Estelline) claimed the gymnastics title in South Dakota this past weekend, setting a Class 1A state meet record with a winning score of 145.933.
Fourth-generation farmer Gary Johnson built a barn on his farm in southwest Minnesota along the South Dakota border hoping to fulfill a dream: He always wanted to become a cowboy. He wanted a place to learn how to ride a horse.
He had a change of heart. Instead, he surprised his wife, Sherri, a gymnastics coach, by transforming the barn into a full-scale gymnastics center. Sherri trains and coaches gymnasts of all ages, along with serving as head coach of the Estelline/Hendricks co-op varsity team that formed in 2019.
The Redhawks are now three-peat state champions.
