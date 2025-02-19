Gymnasts of ‘The Barn’: Call them state champs — again

High Schools

Gymnasts of ‘The Barn’ in Hendricks, Minn., do it again: They’re state champions

South Dakota state champions, that is. Their unique, border-crossing co-op is now a dynasty.

By Chip Scoggins

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 19, 2025 at 7:52PM
In November 2024, Estelline/Hendricks head coach Sherri Johnson huddles with some of her gymnasts at the end of a practice in the family barn. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A farmer built a barn. His wife built a dynasty.

The gymnastics team that trains and competes inside a barn on the Johnson family farm in Hendricks, Minn., is state champion once again.

For the third year in a row, a co-op team between a Minnesota school (Hendricks) and a South Dakota school (Estelline) claimed the gymnastics title in South Dakota this past weekend, setting a Class 1A state meet record with a winning score of 145.933.

The Minnesota Star Tribune wrote about the Redhawks program and its unique home venue in a story published on Thanksgiving Day.

Fourth-generation farmer Gary Johnson built a barn on his farm in southwest Minnesota along the South Dakota border hoping to fulfill a dream: He always wanted to become a cowboy. He wanted a place to learn how to ride a horse.

He had a change of heart. Instead, he surprised his wife, Sherri, a gymnastics coach, by transforming the barn into a full-scale gymnastics center. Sherri trains and coaches gymnasts of all ages, along with serving as head coach of the Estelline/Hendricks co-op varsity team that formed in 2019.

The Redhawks are now three-peat state champions.

about the writer

Chip Scoggins

Columnist

Chip Scoggins is a sports columnist and enterprise writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2000 and previously covered the Vikings, Gophers football, Wild, Wolves and high school sports.

See More

