Hegseth cites 'fog of war' in defending follow-on strike on alleged drug boat

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday cited the ''fog of war'' in defending a follow-up strike on an alleged drug-carrying boat in the Caribbean Sea in early September.
During a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Hegseth said he did not see any survivors in the water, saying the vessel "exploded in fire, smoke, you can't see anything. ... This is called the fog of war.''
Hegseth also said he ''didn't stick around'' for the remainder of the Sept. 2 mission following the initial strike and the admiral in charge ''made the right call'' in ordering the second hit, which he ''had complete authority to do.''
Lawmakers have opened investigations following a Washington Post report that Hegseth issued a verbal order to ''kill everybody'' on the boat, the first vessel hit in the Trump administration's counterdrug campaign in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific Ocean that has grown to over 20 known strikes and more than 80 dead.
The U.S. also has built up its largest military presence in the region in generations, and many see the actions as a tactic to pressure Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to resign.
While several legal experts have told The Associated Press they believed the second strike violated peacetime laws and those governing armed conflict, the Pentagon's own manual on the laws of armed conflict also specifically cites striking survivors of a sunken ship as being patently illegal.
''Orders to fire upon the shipwrecked would be clearly illegal," the manual says.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday distanced himself from the secondary strike, which the news report said killed two survivors who were clinging to the wreckage.