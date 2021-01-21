A head-on crash on an icy highway Wednesday night in Stearns County left a man dead and a second person in critical condition.

The crash occurred about 8:35 p.m. on Hwy. 15 near County Road 8 in Maine Prairie Township northwest of Kimball, Minn., the State Patrol said.

Killed was a 48-year-old man from Kingston, Minn., who was driving a Nissan Maxima. His name has not been released.

Jesse Johnson, 35, of St. Cloud, was critically injured and airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

Johnson was in a pickup truck headed north and the Maxima driver was traveling south when the "vehicles came into contact creating a head-on collision," the State Patrol said.

Roads were icy at the time of the wreck, the patrol said.

Tim Harlow