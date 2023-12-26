A head-on crash in west-central Minnesota killed one driver and injured the other, officials said.

The collision occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday about 22 miles south of Alexandria on Hwy. 55 in Chippewa Township, the State Patrol said.

The driver who died was identified Tuesday by the patrol as Michelle L. Kliber, 57, of nearby Glenwood.

Kliber was heading west on Hwy. 55 and collided with an SUV being driven by Preston K. Linder, 18, of Willmar, Minn., the patrol said.

Linder was taken by emergency responders to a nearby hospital and was expected to survive his injuries, according to the patrol.

The patrol has yet to say which driver crossed over the center line before the collision but did note the highway surface was wet.