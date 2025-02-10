Tributes and condolences are pouring in from far and wide for the family of a Hastings school board member who died over the weekend.
Hastings school board member, beloved coach dies unexpectedly at age 44
Services for Jenny Wiederholt-Pine will be held Feb. 18 in Miesville.
Jenny Wiederholt-Pine, 44, of Miesville died Saturday “peacefully” at Regina Medical Center in Hastings, according to her online obituary. The obit did not list a cause of death.
Wiederholt-Pine and her family are owners of Wiederholt’s Supper Club in Miesville.
“We can’t thank you all enough for the outpouring of love, support and prayers during this devastating time in our lives,” a posting on the supper club’s Facebook page reads.
Wiederholt-Pine graduated from Hastings High School and was currently a director on the Hastings school board.
The mother of three was also a benefits adviser at Kraus-Anderson and coach for youth sports in the community.
“Jenny was a beloved coach and friend who fought to bring out the best in all of her players and all those that knew her,” HFC United Hastings Soccer wrote in a Facebook posting.
Hundreds of others expressed their love for Wiederholt-Pine and expressed condolences for her family in online posts.
“She was more than a coach, advisor or school board member—she was a lifeline for many,“ one poster wrote.
A public visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Feb. 17 at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Miesville.
Twin Cities native’s death in midair D.C. crash ‘leaves a void that can never be filled’
Funeral for Wendy Jo Shaffer is scheduled for this week in her native Mahtomedi.