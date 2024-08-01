Why Harris and Democrats keep calling Trump and Vance 'weird'

Vice President Kamala Harris and her Democratic allies are emphasizing a new line of criticism against Republicans — branding Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, as ''weird."
Democrats are applying the label with gusto in interviews and online, notably to Vance's comments on abortion and his previous suggestion that political leaders who didn't have biological children ''don't really have a direct stake'' in the country.
The ''weird'' message appears to have given Democrats a narrative advantage that they rarely had when President Joe Biden was still running for reelection. Trump's campaign, which so often shapes political discussions with the former president's pronouncements, has spent days trying to flip the script by highlighting things about Democrats it says are weird.
''I don't know who came up with the message, but I salute them,'' said David Karpf, a strategic communication professor at George Washington University.
Karpf said labeling Republican comments as ''weird'' is the sort of concise take that resonates quickly with Harris supporters. Plus, Karpf noted, ''it frustrates opponents, leading them to further amplify it through off-balance responses.''
''So far, at least, Trump-Vance has been incapable of finding an effective response,'' Karpf said.