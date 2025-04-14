Burcum: Harmful cuts risk our state’s elite disease-fighting forces

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Imagine the righteous outrage that would erupt if the U.S. military’s special operations — Navy SEALs, Army Rangers — were not only targeted by Elon Musk’s cost-cutting efforts but expected to bear a disproportionate share of funding reductions. Why would we risk weakening them in an increasingly chaotic world?
That same logic — protecting an exceptionally valuable group of specialists — applies to real-world federal funding cuts hitting closer to home.
The Minnesota Department of Health’s Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention and Control division is the public health equivalent of SEAL Team 6, which took out Osama bin Laden. The department and this division in particular are a “crown jewel” in our public health system, standing out nationally for their ability to detect outbreaks and pinpoint their origins, said Minnesota infectious disease expert Mike Osterholm during an interview last week.
Yet it is this group of irreplaceable experts that will bear the brunt of recent federal funding cuts affecting the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). This reality ought to spur outrage and a search for solutions at the Legislature, from Gov. Tim Walz and among the state’s congressional delegation.
After the Trump administration recently canceled $11 billion in COVID-era federal health grants, MDH announced it would lay off 170 employees whose jobs are partly funded through this aid. Of those, 71 were employed in the infectious disease division, an MDH spokesman told me. Another 31 members of this team received “at risk” notices, suggesting that they may lose their jobs as well.
That’s unacceptable. Minnesota stands to lose world-class expertise as dozens of pink slips go out. In turn, that puts Minnesotans’ health and economy at risk at a critical time. Avian flu threatens livestock. A national measles outbreak is steadily expanding from its Texas epicenter. Influenza, COVID-19, tick-borne pathogens and foodborne disease continue to make people ill.