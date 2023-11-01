Kathleen M. Murray, a former professor and administrator at Macalester College who served most recently as a college president in Walla Walla, Wash., has been named the new president of Hamline University in St. Paul.

She will succeed President Fayneese Miller, who is retiring after eight years at the helm.

Murray retired last year as the first female president of Whitman College in Walla Walla, and before then served for seven years at Macalester College, including a three-month stint as acting president in 2013.

In a news release Wednesday, Hamline Board Chair Ellen Watters said: "The Board of Trustees was impressed by Dr. Murray's strong track record. She is a dynamic, action-oriented and inclusive leader with a strong commitment to strategic fiscal management, diversity, and academic program development. She values voices of students, faculty, and staff, and I am confident she will be an exceptional president."

Said Murray, "I am both honored and humbled by this appointment. I was deeply impressed by the passion for Hamline expressed by all of the students, faculty, staff, and alums I met during the search process, and I believe we can work together to build on the university's very strong past to prepare it to thrive into the future."

She is set to take over at Hamline on Jan. 1.

