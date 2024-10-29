Record warmth possible on Tuesday. And snow may be in store for Halloween.

Last Halloween was the second snowiest on record in the Twin Cities with 1.8 inches of snow falling on Oct. 31. That was far short of the biggest Halloween blizzard on record when 8.2 inches piled up in 1991. That storm continued for two more days and dumped 28.4 inches of snow in the metro. Duluth recorded 36.9 inches and more than 20 inches fell at numerous locations the metro to Arrowhead Region, Minnesota Climatology Office records show.