It's a season of high kicks at Hallmark Channel.

As part of its "Countdown to Christmas" programming, "A Holiday Spectacular" will repeat Sunday, featuring Broadway favorites Ginna Claire Mason ("Wicked") and Derek Klena ("Moulin Rouge").

The romantic comedy-drama, which first aired in late November, is set in 1958 and shot in upstate New York and with the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall. The story revolves around Philadelphia heiress Maggie (played by Mason), who wants to pursue her dream of dancing onstage with the Rockettes in the Christmas Spectacular. Soon she feels caught between two worlds, made even more complicated by her encounter with young U.S. Navy photographer John (played by Klena). Will Maggie find the courage to tell her family what she wants for her future instead of accepting the future that was decided for her?

"The inspiration of the Rockettes and Hallmark coming together is the most important part of this, because these two powerhouses are Christmas to so many people," writer Julie Sherman Wolfe said.

It also was an enormous turning point for women in the late 1950s to come into their own and follow their passions, she said, instead of carrying through what society planned and expected from them. Wolfe could not even imagine what a woman in that era felt when she walked onstage as a Rockette for the first time.

Sydney Mesher, a performer at Radio City who was born without a left hand, said there's a technique to being a Rockette that's unlike any other.

"Truly the sisterhood, the history, the legacy, and especially helping with diversity, being the first visibly disabled Rockette is such an honor to be here and to be living this dream," said Mesher. "And with the height adjustment this year, that opens up the job to hundreds of women who can come and audition to be a Rockette. It's really important to us to have diversity be at the forefront, so everybody sees themselves represented in the line."

Mason said the next best thing to being a Rockette is playing one on television.

"I have so much respect for all the women who have gone through Radio City as a Rockette. These women are incredible athletes. They're so disciplined. They're so good at what they do," she said.

That was just one part of her observation. The Rockettes also were supportive and cheered her and the other actors on when they stepped onstage after rehearsals.

"And immediately, all my nerves melted away. And just to be welcomed into that sisterhood from that first moment on — it's such an honor," Mason said.

Rockette Danielle Morgan said the honor was hers to have "Ginna Claire and the other actresses step into the line with us. "They did the work. They showed up ready to go," she said.

The other actors in the cast include singer and dancer Ann-Margret ("Bye Bye Birdie," "Viva Las Vegas," "Grumpy Old Men"), Eve Plumb ("The Brady Bunch") and Carolyn McCormick of the "Law & Order" franchise.

Having Ann-Margret there was the icing on the cake for the Rockettes.

"She spoke with us at length, talking about the memories that she had in being in Radio City and of dancing and performing," said Morgan. "One of the things that she said was that there is this urge that we have as dancers, this unspeakable thing that Maggie had to do and had to pursue. That's something that we all feel as dancers, and to hear that from Ann-Margret and to identify with Ann-Margret was incredible."