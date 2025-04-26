Commentaries

Gwen Walz: Why now is the time for Minnesota to champion inclusion

These are my thoughts on the state of DEI programming and how we can answer the call to be a more inclusive state.

April 26, 2025 at 10:30PM
The Special Olympics 2026 logo revealed at the Mall of America Huntington Bank Rotunda in Bloomington on April 26, 2023. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Defining moments for an entire state don’t come along all that often, but when they do … Minnesota, we excel. Our state has been enriched because we have embraced inclusion. In fact, it is one of Minnesota’s superpowers that has encouraged the best definition of being a Minnesotan. We embrace differences and believe our state is stronger because of the deeper connections that persist even, or maybe mostly, when we face challenges.

About 20% of the U.S. workforce is employed at suppliers to the federal government, which means the decisions happening at the White House are impacting corporate policies faster than ever before. With large Minnesota-based companies halting DEI programming and others scaling back DEI initiatives nationwide, our country is in a period of disheartening transition. Now more than ever, it’s critical for Minnesotans to find our voice and use it to champion a more inclusive state. The nation needs our example.

Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of teaching in public, alternative and migrant schools — experiences that have shaped my view of inclusivity as a cornerstone for the success of our communities. Whether in the classroom, at home or at work, I’ve seen firsthand how an inclusive environment transforms relationships and broadens perspectives. Embracing diversity isn’t just a choice; it’s a force that strengthens us all.

Years ago, I met a young woman named Molly who was involved in supporting Special Olympics — even now, she remains involved. She shared with me that it was the most important thing she did, and what she got back from helping these athletes far outweighed what she could ever give.

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games are coming to Minnesota next year, putting our state in the national spotlight for inclusion. As a member of the board, I believe we need to proudly wear our inclusivity badge and take advantage of every opportunity this transformative event will bring to Minnesota. And like Molly, I believe the experience will enrich the people of our state beyond measure.

Yes, there will be significant economic benefits — the USA Games typically generate more than $70 million in revenue for their home city — but there are long-term rewards our community will miss out on if individuals and businesses don’t show up to actively support inclusion. Companies like UnitedHealthcare and Schwan’s saw this opportunity from the start, and it’s been amazing to see others follow in their footsteps.

Here are three ways we can champion inclusivity together:

  1. Meet the moment. Read and learn more about this milestone event, including why Minnesota was chosen to host the 2026 USA Games, what makes the 2026 games special and how you can get involved.
    1. Answer the call. Our rallying message for the 2026 USA Games is “Calling All Champions,” a call to everyone to be a champion — whether that’s as a volunteer, fan or partner. This is a huge event; we need 15,000 volunteers. In talking with friends and colleagues, I’ve discovered that for those who don’t personally know someone with an intellectual disability, the Special Olympics community can seem intimidating. Many people feel worried about how to interact with athletes and their families or fearful of saying the wrong thing. I’m here to reassure you that this community is built on a foundation of inclusivity and acceptance. What matters most is showing up, participating and being open to a rewarding and enriching experience. When we do this, we naturally treat each other with grace and empathy, leading to deeper connections. These athletes train for months on end, determined to succeed. The 2026 USA Games will be a celebration of ability with the power to inspire us all.
      1. Celebrate our community. In times of change, there’s one thing that remains constant: our deep love for our community. Whether you live in Minneapolis or Mankato, Minnesota is united by a shared admiration for what makes our state truly special. Our pride in Minnesota coupled with the spirit of togetherness will guide us as we celebrate diversity in opinions, perspectives and abilities.

        In this defining moment, Minnesota, let’s come together and champion inclusivity. When we give ourselves permission to learn from our differences, we don’t just tolerate diversity — we create meaningful change.

        Gwen Walz is the First Lady of Minnesota, a former English teacher and lifelong Minnesotan.

        about the writer

        Gwen Walz

