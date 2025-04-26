Gwen Walz: Why now is the time for Minnesota to champion inclusion

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Defining moments for an entire state don’t come along all that often, but when they do … Minnesota, we excel. Our state has been enriched because we have embraced inclusion. In fact, it is one of Minnesota’s superpowers that has encouraged the best definition of being a Minnesotan. We embrace differences and believe our state is stronger because of the deeper connections that persist even, or maybe mostly, when we face challenges.
About 20% of the U.S. workforce is employed at suppliers to the federal government, which means the decisions happening at the White House are impacting corporate policies faster than ever before. With large Minnesota-based companies halting DEI programming and others scaling back DEI initiatives nationwide, our country is in a period of disheartening transition. Now more than ever, it’s critical for Minnesotans to find our voice and use it to champion a more inclusive state. The nation needs our example.
Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of teaching in public, alternative and migrant schools — experiences that have shaped my view of inclusivity as a cornerstone for the success of our communities. Whether in the classroom, at home or at work, I’ve seen firsthand how an inclusive environment transforms relationships and broadens perspectives. Embracing diversity isn’t just a choice; it’s a force that strengthens us all.
Years ago, I met a young woman named Molly who was involved in supporting Special Olympics — even now, she remains involved. She shared with me that it was the most important thing she did, and what she got back from helping these athletes far outweighed what she could ever give.
The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games are coming to Minnesota next year, putting our state in the national spotlight for inclusion. As a member of the board, I believe we need to proudly wear our inclusivity badge and take advantage of every opportunity this transformative event will bring to Minnesota. And like Molly, I believe the experience will enrich the people of our state beyond measure.
Yes, there will be significant economic benefits — the USA Games typically generate more than $70 million in revenue for their home city — but there are long-term rewards our community will miss out on if individuals and businesses don’t show up to actively support inclusion. Companies like UnitedHealthcare and Schwan’s saw this opportunity from the start, and it’s been amazing to see others follow in their footsteps.