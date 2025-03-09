Walz, who will be in conversation with Almond, was there at the beginning of his theatrical career. She and Gov. Tim Walz both taught Almond at Alliance Public Schools in Alliance, Neb. and Gwen Walz directed Almond in a high school production of “Bye Bye Birdie.” In an Instagram post, the actor/writer described Gwen Walz as “my mentor, English teacher, speech and debate coach” and church choir director. Almond, who is also a composer, sang at the Walzes' wedding.