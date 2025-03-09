Things To Do

Gwen Walz to discuss book with star of Bob Dylan musical 'Girl From the North Country'

Nonfiction: Todd Almond, a former student who sang at the Walzes' wedding, is the author of “Slow Train Coming.”

By Chris Hewitt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 9, 2025 at 1:00PM
photo of cast of a musical
Todd Almond, center, in “Girl From the North Country” at the Belasco Theater in New York, Feb. 6, 2020. Almond is coming to Minneapolis to discuss his oral history on Conor McPherson’s “Girl From the North Country” and its passage through Broadway’s pandemic shutdown. (SARA KRULWICH)

The book “Slow Train Coming,” which author Todd Almond will discuss at Magers & Quinn March 26, is not a whodunit. But there is a little mystery about his connection to the person who’ll be discussing it with him: Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz.

“Slow Train Coming” is Almond’s absorbing, thoughtful account of the creation of the Broadway run of “Girl From the North Country,” the Duluth-set musical that re-imagines Bob Dylan songs including “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Hurricane.” Almond made his Broadway debut in the show, playing a character who sang Dylan’s “Duquesne Whistle.”

The book is also about what it’s like making theater in the age of COVID-19, since “Girl” opened on Broadway just days before the theater industry shut down for the pandemic. The musical ultimately closed three times and opened two more times as Broadway struggled to get back to business.

Walz, who will be in conversation with Almond, was there at the beginning of his theatrical career. She and Gov. Tim Walz both taught Almond at Alliance Public Schools in Alliance, Neb. and Gwen Walz directed Almond in a high school production of “Bye Bye Birdie.” In an Instagram post, the actor/writer described Gwen Walz as “my mentor, English teacher, speech and debate coach” and church choir director. Almond, who is also a composer, sang at the Walzes' wedding.

The Almond/Walz conversation will be at 7 p.m. Wed., March 26 at Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av., Mpls. The event is free but reservations are required at magersandquinn.com.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hewitt

Critic / Editor

Interim books editor Chris Hewitt previously worked at the Pioneer Press in St. Paul, where he wrote about movies and theater.

See More

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

Gwen Walz to discuss book with star of Bob Dylan musical 'Girl From the North Country'

photo of cast of a musical

Nonfiction: Todd Almond, a former student who sang at the Walzes' wedding, is the author of “Slow Train Coming.”

Music

Review: At 89, Johnny Mathis was still wonderful, wonderful at Mystic Lake

Staff headshot
Jon Bream
card image

Books

Review: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s ‘Dream Count’ tracks crucial moments in four lives

photo of author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie