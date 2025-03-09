The book “Slow Train Coming,” which author Todd Almond will discuss at Magers & Quinn March 26, is not a whodunit. But there is a little mystery about his connection to the person who’ll be discussing it with him: Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz.
Gwen Walz to discuss book with star of Bob Dylan musical 'Girl From the North Country'
Nonfiction: Todd Almond, a former student who sang at the Walzes' wedding, is the author of “Slow Train Coming.”
“Slow Train Coming” is Almond’s absorbing, thoughtful account of the creation of the Broadway run of “Girl From the North Country,” the Duluth-set musical that re-imagines Bob Dylan songs including “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Hurricane.” Almond made his Broadway debut in the show, playing a character who sang Dylan’s “Duquesne Whistle.”
The book is also about what it’s like making theater in the age of COVID-19, since “Girl” opened on Broadway just days before the theater industry shut down for the pandemic. The musical ultimately closed three times and opened two more times as Broadway struggled to get back to business.
Walz, who will be in conversation with Almond, was there at the beginning of his theatrical career. She and Gov. Tim Walz both taught Almond at Alliance Public Schools in Alliance, Neb. and Gwen Walz directed Almond in a high school production of “Bye Bye Birdie.” In an Instagram post, the actor/writer described Gwen Walz as “my mentor, English teacher, speech and debate coach” and church choir director. Almond, who is also a composer, sang at the Walzes' wedding.
The Almond/Walz conversation will be at 7 p.m. Wed., March 26 at Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av., Mpls. The event is free but reservations are required at magersandquinn.com.
