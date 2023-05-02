1. Open House and Art Crawl

Art Resources Gallery's "Colors of Spring" reveals colorful, nature-filled artwork by John Horejs and Shalece Fiack. There also will be jewelry by guest artist Mari Marks Mondanelli, music, sweet treats. (4-8 p.m. Wed. and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thu., International Market Square, 275 Market St., Mpls. artresourcesgallery.com)

2. UMN New Music Ensemble

Emerging musicians present an electroacoustic concert of newly composed pieces by students. The program also features works by Yi Ding, Joseph Michaels and Peter Shin. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Studio Z, 275 E. 4th St., St. Paul. studiozstpaul.com)

3. North Artists Studio Crawl

Guide your way through a variety of artists' studios in the Twin Cities north metro. Look at a variety of media from painting to sculpture. Some studios feature live demonstrations. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. For location map, go to rumriverart.com)

4. Prior Lake Cinco de Mayo

Friday night is a fiesta with savory and sweet food trucks. A mariachi band provides the music along with vendors and traditional dancers on Saturday. (5-11 p.m. Fri., 4-11 p.m. Sat., Erie and Main avenues, Prior Lake. facebook.com)

5. Mill City Farmers Market

Saturday is opening day for the outdoor season. More than 50 local farmers, artists and food makers display their goods each week with everything from beans to beads. (8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, May 6-September, 750 S. 2nd St., Mpls. millcityfarmersmarket.org)

6. Gran Fondo Block Party

The Fulton Brewery bike ride after-party has live music by Monica LaPlante, Of the Orchard and more. Eat from food trucks and enjoy Fulton summer beers, including Lonely Shandy and four Lonely Blonde varieties. (Noon-8 p.m. Sat., 2540 NE. 2nd St., Mpls. fultongranfondo.com)

7. Daffodil Society of Minnesota Show

Teaching the public "that daffodils aren't just yellow anymore," view more than 500 daffodil blooms in a variety colors, sizes and shapes. Submissions are from society members, youth and novice growers, with the frontrunners receiving prizes and ribbons. (1-6 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., Bachman's, 6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., daffodilmn.org)

8. Guthrie Theater Open House

Join the community celebration of the theater's 60th anniversary. Learn the history of the organization, play theater games and see directing and stage magic demonstrations. (11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun., 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls. guthrietheater.org)

9. Minnetonka Symphony Orchestra

"A Classical Spring" concert with music from the Romantic Era. Jeffrey Stirling conducts works by Weber, Debussy, Grieg and Schumann. (3 p.m. Sun., Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., musicassociation.org)

