A gunman suspected of killing a man in a home south of Albert Lea earlier this week has been captured in northern Iowa, officials in Minnesota announced.

Ben Vidal Moreno, 32, was arrested without incident roughly 40 miles south of Albert Lea just outside Forest City, Iowa, the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office announced.

Moreno remains jailed as of Friday morning in Winnebago County as Minnesota authorities seek his return in connection with the death Wednesday of 45-year-old Juan Vasquez Jr. of Albert Lea.

Moreno, of Albert Lea, and Vasquez "were known to each other, and they had issues between themselves," the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office said on the day of the shooting.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Moreno was at the home when Vasquez and another man arrived in an SUV. Authorities say they believe Moreno shot at the truck as the two began to drive off. A wounded Vasquez got out of the SUV and walked back to the house.

The driver heard one more shot and drove off once he realized Vasquez was not returning to the SUV. Law enforcement soon showed up and located Vasquez at the home.

At the time of the shooting, Moreno was on probation for a felony threat of violence conviction in connection with him stabbing a woman in the wrist at an Albert Lea motel.

Albert Lea is about 100 miles south of Minneapolis.