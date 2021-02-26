DULUTH – A gunman in a Duluth home fatally shot a police K-9 during a standoff with law enforcement that began Thursday night and continued into Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The scene of the standoff is a residence in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, and police are warning people to stay away from the area.

More than a dozen bystanders were at the corner of busy W. 24th Avenue and W. 4th Street around 8 a.m. Some had been watching the scene unfold for hours and reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Police positioned an armored truck in front of the multi-residence house, where the man was inside alone, while numerous officers armed with tactical gear and rifles stood behind the truck.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a St. Louis County Sheriff's Office armored vehicle thrust what appeared to be smoke grenades into the house in hopes of flushing out the suspect.

Moments later, an officer said over a loudspeaker: "David, it is time to put the gun down and come out with your hands visible."

Scene of a police standoff in Duluth. Credit: Brooks Johnson/Star Tribune

While being unable so far to coax the man into surrendering, police say he "is still alive and in the home," said department spokeswoman Ingrid Hornibrook.

Officers were first called to the block about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in response to what they were told was "a physical domestic" incident, according to a police statement.

The officers were warned that a man wanted on felony warrants was inside and refusing to surrender. A woman also was inside the residence, but officers were able to get her out safely, Hornibrook said.

Police K-9 Luna was sent in to apprehend the suspect. The man shot the dog, and officers returned fire, retreated from the home and set up a perimeter, police said.

Luna was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic and died there, according to police.

More than a half-day into the standoff, police stated, "The suspect continues to be dangerous, armed, and uncooperative."

There is no evidence that either the suspect, who is in his late 30s, or any officers have been injured.

Luna was a three-year-old female Dutch Shepherd, whose specialties included narcotics detection, searches and tracking, according to the Northland K-9 Foundation.

She is the second K-9 that Duluth police have lost in the line of duty in a little more than two years, both of them while partnered with Officer Aaron Haller. In January 2019, a confrontation with a man in a home ended in a shooting that left police K-9 Haas dead and an officer wounded. The suspect shot himself inside a home on Skyline Parkway during that incident.

This is the second time this week in Minnesota that a police K-9 has been hit by gunfire. Bravo, a member of the Anoka Police Department, survived being shot Sunday by a carjacking suspect during a pursuit that started in Blaine and ended after 40 miles near Braham. Police shot and killed one suspect, while the other was captured and charged.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482