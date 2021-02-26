A gunman in a Duluth home fatally shot a police K-9 at the outset of a standoff with law enforcement that began Thursday night and continued past sunrise Friday, authorities said.

The scene of the standoff is a residence in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, and police are warning people to stay away from the area.

Officers were called to the block about 8:30 p.m. in response to what they were told was "a physical domestic" incident, according to a police statement.

The officers were warned that a man wanted on felony warrants was inside and refusing to surrender.

Police K-9 Luna was sent in to apprehend the suspect. The man shot the dog, and officers returned fire, retreated from the home and set up a perimeter, police said.

Luna was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic and died there, according to police.

There is no evidence that either the suspect or any officers have been injured.

Nearly a half-day into the standoff, police stated, "The suspect continues to be dangerous, armed, and uncooperative"

