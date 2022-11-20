More from Star Tribune
Sports
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 1
Highlights from opening day of the World Cup in Qatar.
Business
Company: Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well plugged
The operator of a natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania says workers have successfully plugged a leak that had been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for two weeks.
Nation
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay club, is subdued by patrons
A 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured before he was subdued by "heroic" patrons and arrested by police who arrived within minutes, authorities said Sunday.
Sports
Bills beat Browns 31-23 after snow shifts game to Motor City
Josh Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs late in the first half and Buffalo beat the Cleveland Browns 31-23 on Sunday after the NFL moved the Bills' home game to Detroit due to several feet of snow blanketing western New York.
Nation
