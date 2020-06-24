A man in a standoff with law enforcement fatally shot himself Wednesday on an Andover property where a home burned to the ground, authorities said.

The property in the 300 block of Andover Boulevard also is where Anoka County sheriff’s deputies were called in mid-February, when the owner allegedly fired several gunshots and made threats to shoot law enforcement.

The house fire was detected by a passerby about 6:30 a.m., and a SWAT team joined fire personnel in responding to the scene, said Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Knotz.

Deputies arrived to find the gunman in a horse trailer with sleeping quarters along side a pole building at the back of the property and threatening deputies, according to the lieutenant.

Fire personnel from several departments “were pulled back for safety” as authorities attempted to make contact with the suspect, Knotz said.

SWAT personnel were called to a house fire in Andover.

“The home has now burned down to the foundation,” Knotz said during the incidents waning moments.

Around 10 a.m., after authorities failed to make contact with the man, he fired one shot and killed himself, Knotz said. The man’s identity has yet to be disclosed, nor has a motive.

Knotz said his office does not believe anyone was in the home while it was burning in what he said was a suspicious fire “under the totality of the circumstances.”

A witness said he spotted horses behind the property. Thor Ranch lists its location as that address.

On Feb. 12, deputies were called to the home by a woman who lived there about the property owner threatening to damage a storage pod with a skid loader, according to a criminal complaint filed against the man.

The man ran into the home when deputies arrived and would not follow their orders.

The woman said she received texts from the man that included the threat to “gun down any ... sheriff that comes in here again,” the complaint read.

One deputy heard the sound of nine gunshots coming from the home, the complaint continued. The man surrendered four days later. He was charged with felony reckless charge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a gun stemming from a drunken driving conviction in 2017.