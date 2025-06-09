Minneapolis

Gunman admits taking aim through hole in Minneapolis neighborhood fence, killing man in car

“Mr. [Dameon] Collins’ actions took Carl’s life, causing immeasurable harm to his loved ones and frightening a community,” said County Attorney Mary Moriarty.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 9, 2025 at 9:45PM
Carl Woodard and family members. (With permission from GoFundMe)

The man who unleashed a burst of gunfire from behind a neighborhood fence in Minneapolis late one summer’s night has agreed to a 35-year prison term for his actions “frightening a community” one summer’s night last year.

Dameon Markese Collins, 24, of Bloomington, pleaded guilty Monday in Hennepin County District Court to second-degree intentional murder in connection with the killing on June 28, 2024, of Carl Maurice Woodard, 55, of Minneapolis.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismissed a first-degree murder count.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Collins is expected to serve the first 22¾ years of his term in prison and the balance on supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for July 15.

“My thoughts are with Carl’s family after [Monday’s] plea,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement. “Mr. Collins’ actions took Carl’s life, causing immeasurable harm to his loved ones and frightening a community. While Carl should still be alive, this guilty plea and the sentencing to come will hold Mr. Collins accountable and prevent him from doing more harm to our community.”

Savannah Woodard, in a posting on an online fundraising campaign on behalf of Woodard’s survivors, wrote, “Carl was extremely family-oriented, always putting his children above everything else. He leaves behind nine children and three grandchildren, who miss him dearly every day.

According to the charges:

Police were dispatched to a shooting on the 3500 block of Penn Avenue N. a little before 11 p.m. They found a parked car with 13 bullet holes in it. Woodard was in the driver’s seat, unresponsive.

Officers determined the gunfire apparently came through a hole in a fence that stood directly next to the passenger seat of the car where Woodard was found. Investigators found 23 shell casings behind the fence.

Surveillance video from the area captured a white Chevy Tahoe that was parked two houses from Woodard’s car. Collins got out of the SUV and walked between two houses in the 3500 block of Penn to a fenced area near Woodard’s vehicle.

The video then showed several muzzle flashes. Shortly afterward, Collins ran from the scene and got back in his SUV.

After his arrest, Collins acknowledged driving a white Tahoe, that he was wearing the same clothes as the man seen in the surveillance videos and knew there was a hole in the fence. Collins said he was there to talk to a girl.

The criminal complaint did not offer a motive for Woodard’s death.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Gunman admits taking aim through hole in Minneapolis neighborhood fence, killing man in car

card image

“Mr. [Dameon] Collins’ actions took Carl’s life, causing immeasurable harm to his loved ones and frightening a community,” said County Attorney Mary Moriarty.

Minneapolis

Man fatally shoots his toddler daughter and then himself in Minneapolis home, police say

card image

Minneapolis

Ward 12 residents grapple with lack of police presence

card image