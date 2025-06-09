Gunman admits taking aim through hole in Minneapolis neighborhood fence, killing man in car

The man who unleashed a burst of gunfire from behind a neighborhood fence in Minneapolis late one summer’s night has agreed to a 35-year prison term for his actions “frightening a community” one summer’s night last year.
Dameon Markese Collins, 24, of Bloomington, pleaded guilty Monday in Hennepin County District Court to second-degree intentional murder in connection with the killing on June 28, 2024, of Carl Maurice Woodard, 55, of Minneapolis.
As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismissed a first-degree murder count.
With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Collins is expected to serve the first 22¾ years of his term in prison and the balance on supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for July 15.
“My thoughts are with Carl’s family after [Monday’s] plea,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement. “Mr. Collins’ actions took Carl’s life, causing immeasurable harm to his loved ones and frightening a community. While Carl should still be alive, this guilty plea and the sentencing to come will hold Mr. Collins accountable and prevent him from doing more harm to our community.”
Savannah Woodard, in a posting on an online fundraising campaign on behalf of Woodard’s survivors, wrote, “Carl was extremely family-oriented, always putting his children above everything else. He leaves behind nine children and three grandchildren, who miss him dearly every day.
Police were dispatched to a shooting on the 3500 block of Penn Avenue N. a little before 11 p.m. They found a parked car with 13 bullet holes in it. Woodard was in the driver’s seat, unresponsive.