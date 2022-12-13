A man was shot multiple times and gravely wounded while sitting in an SUV in north Minneapolis late Monday, officials said.

The gunfire erupted at about 10 p.m. in the 500 block of N. Knox Avenue, police said. No arrests have been announced.

The 27-year-old victim was shot in the head and elsewhere while sitting in the driver's seat of an SUV, police said.

He was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC with what a police report called "grave injuries."

"Preliminary information from individuals in the area at the time of the shots indicates that a male ran from the area and a vehicle left the area after the shots," a statement from police Sgt. Garrett Parten read.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips also may be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous. Information leading to an arrest and conviction may result in a reward.