A man driving along Interstate 394 was hit by gunfire that came from another vehicle whose occupants were unknown to him and have yet to be located, authorities said Tuesday.

St. Louis Park police said the shooting Thursday night occurred immediately after the driver and the SUV associated with the suspects were at a SuperAmerica gas station off the Louisiana Avenue exit from I-394.

Police declined to say more about what may have occurred at the gas station that is related to the shooting, but city spokeswoman Jacque Smith said, "Initial investigation indicates this incident is not related to random road rage" and the people involved were not known to each other.

The man told officers that he was eastbound on I-394 about a half-mile east of the Louisiana Avenue exit and "he was shot by the occupants of another vehicle," a statement from police read.

The man suffered multiple wounds but was expected to survive, the statement continued. Smith said police are withholding the man's identity for now "due to concerns about the physical safety of the individual."

The suspects' vehicle is described by police as a 2014 or newer Nissan Murano that is gray or a similar color. Police released a blurry surveillance image of the SUV.

Police said they want to hear from anyone who has information about this incident, in particular any motorists who were in the area and have dashboard cameras on their vehicles. Police can be contacted at 952-924-2618.