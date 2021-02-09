Gunfire at a health clinic wounded at least five people in Wright County and was followed by a bomb exploding late Tuesday morning.

The scene is the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo on Crossroads Campus Drive, according to police, who were called there about 10:55 a.m.

Up to five people are said to be seriously wounded, and a male suspect has been detained, according to emergency dispatch audio.

A female with three gunshot wounds was taken by air ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where two others also were transported, emergency medical personnel were heard saying on dispatch audio. Two others were taken to Allina-operated Buffalo Hospital, the audio continued.

About 30 minutes later, a bomb went off in the family medicine and urgent care clinic, the dispatch audio revealed. That explosion forced responding emergency medical personnel to relocate, the audio disclosed.

"We just had a bomb go off in the clinic," according to the dispatch audio. "They're evacuating the clinic parking lot, so we're going to go stage back at the child-care center we originally staged at."

A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Buffalo police headquarters.

State Bureau of Criminal Apprehension special agents and crime scene personnel are en route to assist in the investigation of the "shooting incident involving multiple victims," said agency spokeswoman Jill Oliveira.

A spokesman for the full Allina Health system was heading to the scene early Tuesday afternoon to assess the situation and possibly disclose further details.

There also was a "high suspicion" of a bomb threat directed at a Super 8 hotel about a mile south of the clinic, the dispatch audio disclosed, but its relationship to the shooting was not immediately clear.

Authorities have since imposed a flight ban over the area, according to the dispatch audio.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482