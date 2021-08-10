A gun owners advocacy group went to court Tuesday on behalf of a Twin Cities preacher and a longtime fellow gun rights advocate in hopes of forcing the Minnesota State Fair to allow permit-holding visitors onto its grounds while armed.

The Minnesota Gun Owner's Caucus has sued Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, whose agency is newly providing law enforcement to the 2021 fair, and the State Agricultural Society, which puts on the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

State fair officials were provided a copy of the lawsuit late Tuesday morning and asked for a response.

Citing the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment protecting the right to bear arms, the suit says the Rev. Tim Christopher, of Anoka, and Gun Owner's Caucus member Sarah Cade Hauptman, of Maplewood, "wish to exercise their fundamental, constitutionally and statutorily protected right to carry loaded, operable handguns on their person, at the annual Minnesota State Fair, for lawful purposes including immediate self-defense.

"But they cannot because of the laws, regulations, policies, practices, and customs that [the] defendants have been enforcing and continue to actively enforce today."

The fair's website lists "weapons or objects that appear to be weapons" as among a host of prohibited items. There will be walk-through metal detectors at all gates, and visitors will see signs at entry points reminding them that the "Minnesota State Fair bans guns in these premises."

However, the lawsuit contends, the fair lacks a written policy on regulating guns at the fairgrounds, and the notice on its website is no substitute for its statutory requirement to file such a prohibition with the secretary of the State Agricultural Society.

The suit is asking the Ramsey County District Court to step in and require the fair to allow entry to permit-holding visitors with to bring a gun onto the 322-acre fairgrounds. It also calls on the State Agricultural Society to codify a policy on weapons possession, provide the relevant training to fair workers and pay the plaintiffs' attorney fees and other related expenses in bringing the legal action.

In Minnesota, individuals who wish to carry a concealed or unconcealed handgun in public must possess a permit to carry and display it upon request by a law enforcement officer. This permit allows the individual to have a handgun in their clothes or on their person, in a motor vehicle, snowmobile or boat. Permits are not required for law enforcement and on-duty adult correctional facility officers.

To be eligible for a permit to carry, Minnesota residents must submit an application to the county sheriff where they reside. They must be at least 21 years old and a citizen or permanent U.S. resident, have received training in the safe use of a handgun, be eligible to possess a firearm and not be listed in Minnesota's criminal gang investigation system.

