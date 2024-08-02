Gulf of Mexico ‘dead zone’ is larger than average this year - the size of New Jersey

This year’s area of low oxygen in the Gulf of Mexico is larger than average, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced on Thursday.
The “dead zone” is approximately 6,705 square miles, as measured last week. Within the NOAA’s 38 years of measuring the dead zone, this year’s assessment marks the 12th-largest area of low to no oxygen, which can kill fish and marine life.
The NOAA had forecast at the beginning of the summer that the dead zone would be above average. But the measurement announced this week is even larger than anticipated.
Experts fault upriver conservation efforts that are not keeping pace.
Scientists at Louisiana State University and the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium (LUMCON) conducted the 2024 dead zone survey aboard the research vessel Pelican from July 21 to 26.
The annual survey helps keep track of the progress made by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Mississippi River/Gulf of Mexico Hypoxia Task Force, a state-federal partnership that is working toward reducing the five-year average dead zone to fewer than about 1,900 square miles by 2035.