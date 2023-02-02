One of two men has pleaded guilty in a shooting last spring in St. Paul of a 33-year-old killed while trying to sell marijuana.

Traivon D. Campbell, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court to second-degree murder in connection with the death of Michael A. Pleasants, also of St. Paul, shortly after midnight April 26 in the 200 block of Bates Avenue in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

The plea deal between the defense and the prosecution calls for Campbell to receive a sentence of 10 2⁄ 3 years. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, he can expect to serve about six years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Campbell also agreed to testify against his co-defendant, Kerri M. Roan, 18, of St. Paul. Roan remains jailed on a second-degree murder charge and is scheduled to go on trial starting June 5.

According to the criminal complaints:

Officers arrived at the scene to find Pleasants, on the ground next to a car, with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Video from a nearby surveillance camera showed him standing by the car with two men. The camera turned away from the three men, then panned back to capture Pleasants on the ground.

Pleasants had been texting shortly before the shooting with Campbell, who was asking about making a marijuana purchase.

Questioned after his arrest, Campbell initially denied involvement in the shooting. But once he was informed of the texts and surveillance images, Campbell said he was at the scene, but Roan was the shooter.

Roan denied to police that he had anything to do with Pleasants' death. He also denied writing a note found by investigators in his home that read, "I had to earth a [man] last night," according to the charges. Police showed Roan's girlfriend the note, and she said that was his handwriting.