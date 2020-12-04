WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Alex Azar, health and human services secretary; Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Mike Braun, R-Ind.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Gabriel Sterling, voting system implementation manager in the Georgia secretary of state's office.
__
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; Dr. James Linder, CEO of Nebraska Medicine; Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot; Moncef Slauoi, leader of the U.S. coronavirus vaccine program known as Operation Warp Speed.
