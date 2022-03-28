PALM BEACH, Fla. — While Kevin O'Connell attends seminars and catches up with his counterparts in his first NFL annual meetings as Vikings head coach, the team maded a couple of additions for his roster.

The Vikings signed former Dolphins guard Jesse Davis and former Broncos cornerback Nate Hairston on Monday.

Both players spend the day at the team's headquarters, the TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

Davis, who turns 31 in September, has started 72 games at either guard or tackle the past five seasons in Miami. He'd signed a three-year, $15 million contract extension with the Dolphins at the beginning of the 2019 season, but the team released him on Thursday.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder is now the favorite to start at right guard for the Vikings.

Hairston played 16 games for the Broncos last year, starting once while playing for new Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell; 241 of his 389 snaps were on special teams. He has made 17 starts in his first three NFL seasons with the Colts and Jets.

The Vikings also re-signed cornerback Tye Smith. He played in five games last season.

Sullivan's deal worth $1.75M

Cornerback Chandon Sullivan, who signed a one-year deal with the Vikings last week, will make $1.75 million in 2022, with the potential to earn up to $660,000 in incentives.

Sullivan's deal includes a $665,000 bonus to go with a league-minimum $1.035 million base salary and a $50,000 offseason workout bonus. His incentives, which are based on playing time and his number of interceptions in 2022, are also tied to the Vikings showing improvement on their performance in 2021.

NFL announces diversity, equity and inclusion initiative

The NFL will pay up to $200,000 for each team to add a minority or female coach to its offensive staff in 2022, as part of a new initiative to provide more opportunities for diverse coaching candidates this season.

Under the new program, the new offensive assistant (who must have at least three years of college or professional coaching experience) will receive a one-year contract and work closely with each team's head coach and offensive staff. The league will reimburse teams for up to 50 percent of the coach's salary for as long as two years.

"In recent years, head coaches have predominantly had offensive backgrounds," the league said in a memo announcing the new program. "We believe this resolution will assist greatly in continuing to source and identify diverse candidates earlier in their career."

The league also expanded the Rooney Rule, allowing teams to satisfy its requirements by interviewing women for head coaching jobs. In the past, teams had to interview at least two external candidates of color for a head coach position; teams can now meet the requirements by interviewing either female coaches or minority coaches. Only in-person interviews will satisfy the Rooney Rule.

The NFL pointed to progress in diversifying front offices and coaching staffs this offseason, citing an increase in the number of minority coaches (from 35 to 39 percent of all coaching staffs) and minority general managers (from five to seven, including new Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah).

But the league ended the 2022 hiring cycle with only two of the nine open head coaching jobs going to minorities (the Texans' Lovie Smith, who is Black, and the Dolphins' Mike McDaniel, who is multi-racial).

Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores also sued the NFL and three teams (Denver, Miami and the New York Giants) in February, alleging discrimination in the league's hiring practices. Pro Football Talk reported this week that two plaintiffs will be added to Flores' lawsuit in early April.

"While improvements have led to increased opportunities for minority candidates, the results are disappointing among head coaches and offensive coordinators," the league's memo read.