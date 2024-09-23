St. Paul native Chenue Her, the first Hmong male TV news anchor in the U.S., is returning to Twin Cities television.
Groundbreaking Hmong TV news anchor returns to the Twin Cities
Chenue Her will co-anchor the Fox9 morning show.
Starting in October, Her will be a weekday morning anchor for Fox 9, co-anchoring the 4:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. hours of “FOX 9 Morning” alongside Hannah Flood. In addition, Kelly O’Connell will join Tom Butler for the 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. hours.
Her previously was the morning anchor for WOI-DT in Des Moines, a job he took in October 2021 when he became the first Hmong male news anchor in the country.
Before that Her was a news reporter for television stations in Atlanta; Norfolk, Va., and Eugene, Ore. He began his career with intern positions at KSTP-TV and WCCO-TV in Minneapolis, as well at KCRA 3 News in Sacramento.
”Nearly 12 years ago, I left home to chase my TV news career and promised my family I’d find a way back some day,” Her wrote on his Facebook page Monday. “It’s been a tough road, but today I get to finally deliver the news they’ve waited more than a decade for: I’m coming home.”
Her is the son of Hmong refugees from east St. Paul. His father, Seng Her, is a truck driver. His mother, Yia Her, is an assembly worker. He said they are loyal viewers of the FOX 9 morning show that he’ll now be co-anchoring.
“I remember growing up, and that was the morning news we watched,” Her said. “This is the ultimate homecoming. I’m going to be anchoring what they call their show.”
Her said he’ll probably say hi to his parents when he gets on the air.
“It will be surreal to be able to say that to my parents,” he said.
