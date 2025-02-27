Groucho Marx impersonator brings zany one-man show to Minnesota

A: He liked all kinds of music. He could appreciate Alice and Elton as vaudevillians. He took George Burns and Jack Benny to see Alice Cooper. But he could also see the brilliance in someone like Elton. I think he was open-minded. He never got past the sixth grade, so he was always educating himself. He had multiple subscriptions to magazines and newspapers. His son told me that he kept a dictionary in the glove compartment of his car because he was always working on his vocabulary.