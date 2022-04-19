The Timberwolves victory over Memphis on Saturday was among the most attention-getting outcomes in the opening games of the NBA playoffs. The Grizzlies were favored, trailed throughout and lost home-court advantage in addition to the game.

As the Grizzlies try to regroup for tonight's Game 2 (7:30 p.m., BSN and NBATV), here's some of what's being said and written in the Memphis media:

Jaren Jackson Jr. set a team playoff record with seven blocked shots, but knows he needs to play better after the Wolves torched Memphis for 130 points.

From DaMichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal: Jackson had 12 points and four rebounds on 4-for-13 shooting. He played 24 minutes due to foul trouble and was tied for the team-worst -16 plus-minus rating. He did set the Grizzlies' single-game playoffs blocks record, but hasn't meant much to him ahead of Game 2. "I've got to be better," Jackson said. "Seven blocks don't mean nothing if we lose and they put up 130. We got to lower that total score down."

Read the full story.

The Grizzlies had another problem in Game 1, and it was the play of center Steven Adams, which wasn't good. One issue heading into tonight's game is hether he'll rebound from that performance, or even get much of a chance to do so.

From columnist Mark Giannotto of the Commercial Appeal: After so much talk of Ja Morant vs. Patrick Beverley and the matchup between Dillon Brooks and either Edwards or De'Angelo Russell (Memphis had Brooks on Russell in Game 1), it was Steven Adams who got spotlighted. And not in a good way. Minnesota might have played Adams out of the series in one half.

The Timberwolves jumped out to an early lead, leaving a shell-shocked FedExForum crowd in their wake, and the most significant damage appeared to come at the expense of the Grizzlies' starting center. Minnesota feasted on him, whether he was guarding Towns or put in switching situations against Edwards. Jackson Jr.'s foul trouble compounded the issue, although the Grizzlies stabilized their defense early in the second quarter playing Kyle Anderson and Brandon Clarke inside.

Losing Adams' rebounding hurts, but his presence could hurt worse on the defensive end against Minnesota's athletic front court.

Read the complete column

A recipe for winning Game 2? Maybe it's to make the Wolves play like they did early in their play-in game against the Clippers.

From Brandon Abraham of the Grizzly Bear Blues blog: The Grizzlies need to get out to a solid start to keep the Forum vibing, as well as to put pressure on the Timberwolves. The Wolves cracked under pressure, at home nonetheless, in the first quarter against the Clippers in the Play-In game. Memphis needs to apply pressure on the young Timberwolves squad and crush their hope early and often. The Wolves will fight all game long, but if Memphis can build an early lead they should be able to force the Wolves to play tight, just like Memphis did on Saturday.

Also: Memphis fans know better than anyone, though, that Game One isn't always a testament to how the series goes. The Grizzlies won Game One in Utah last season, before dropping 4 straight to the Jazz.

Read Abraham's keys to the game

What are the five biggest questions for the Grizzlies? Is Tyus Jones, the former Apple Valley star, part of the answer?

From Jacob Ellerbee of the Beale Street Bears blog: (Coach) Taylor Jenkins has to consider leaning on one of the biggest strengths of the Grizzlies— their bench. Tyus Jones, one of the best backup point guards in the NBA and the league's leader in assist-to-turnover played just 16 minutes in the game. How?

John Konchar, who has been a spark plug off efficeincy off the bench, got zero minutes in Game 1. If things aren't working in Game 2, Jenkins has to get creative with his lineups and take some gambles. He has to believe in his players even if the analytics may be against it. The Grizzlies, equipped with arguably the best bench in the NBA, have to better utilize it in Game 2.

Ellerbee's full post is here