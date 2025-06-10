Keep your grilled chicken juicy, thanks to these tips

Summer evenings draw me out of the kitchen, into the soft light and gentle breezes. Our dinners should be effortless and casual.
Some nights it’s just my husband and me, but often friends stroll by, swing in for a drink and stay for something to eat. My only challenge is how to stock up for such sweet spontaneity. What to keep on hand? Grilled chicken breasts.
I like to cook two or three times more than we’ll eat for dinner that night. What’s left gets tossed with pasta, stuffed into pitas, served over rice. Boneless chicken breasts cook quickly but can be tricky as they can dry out. Marinating the chicken in seasoned yogurt helps keep the meat juicy and tender when it hits the heat. If you’re not a fan of grilling or in a hurry, a broiler has the same effect.
You can marinate the chicken for as little as 30 minutes or as long as overnight. This also works wonderfully on thighs, wings or the whole bird. Once you’ve prepared the marinade, hold some back to pass as a sauce. It hums with za’atar, fresh herbs, garlic and lemon zest, plus a little bit of salt to help the meat retain moisture. The lactic acid in yogurt is gentler than vinegar or lemon juice, so the chicken will not turn soft or mushy.
Of course the results depend on the quality of the chicken. Look for free-range birds; thanks to their varied diet, the meat is flavorful and firm. I like to keep frozen chicken breasts on hand; they thaw out quickly, making last minute prep easy. Find these in the freezer department of co-ops, at farmers markets and from MTRY & Co., a Minnesota-based online marketplace that connects farmers and butchers (themeaterymn.com).
Serve the chicken with whatever fresh veggies you have from the garden or farmers market — like sweet-sharp cherry tomatoes and crunchy cucumbers — drizzled with the herbed yogurt. Don’t forget a toasted pita to sop it all up.
Yogurt Marinated Grilled Chicken
Serves 4 to 6, but is easily doubled or tripled.
The marinade of tangy yogurt, bold za’atar, fresh herbs and lemon zest keep the chicken moist when it hits the high heat. This makes a fine dinner paired with fresh veggies and a wonderful pita sandwich or pasta salad. The chicken is just as delicious cooked under a broiler as it is on the grill. Be sure to cook a few extra breasts to have on hand. From Beth Dooley.