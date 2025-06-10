Keep your grilled chicken juicy, thanks to these tips

You can marinate the chicken for as little as 30 minutes or as long as overnight. This also works wonderfully on thighs, wings or the whole bird. Once you’ve prepared the marinade, hold some back to pass as a sauce. It hums with za’atar, fresh herbs, garlic and lemon zest, plus a little bit of salt to help the meat retain moisture. The lactic acid in yogurt is gentler than vinegar or lemon juice, so the chicken will not turn soft or mushy.