Opinion: ‘Grease’ at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres shows why we need to rethink nostalgia

It seemed to me like the show is leaning in to things our culture has been trying to move beyond.

April 24, 2025 at 10:30PM
"I have no issue with mature content or bold artistic direction. But there’s a difference between mature storytelling and outdated, uncritical recreations of problematic narratives," Rachel Engstrom writes. (Steve Rice/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

I knew what I was walking into when I bought tickets to “Grease,” playing into October at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. It’s a musical rooted in 1950s nostalgia, filled with catchy songs and leather jackets, but also with themes that don’t exactly age well. I expected outdated lyrics like “did she put up a fight” or “she was good if you know what I mean.” I was prepared for some problematic moments.

What I wasn’t prepared for was how uncomfortably far this production leaned into those moments — and how much the audience laughed along.

By the time I walked out, I had seen enough.

Within the first half of the show, one of the male characters grabbed Rizzo’s breast without warning or consent. The audience laughed. Later, a group of boys ganged up on a friend and forcibly pulled his pants down. More laughter. Then came the drive-in scene, where Danny pressures Sandy into intimacy. She says no — twice — before he turns to the audience, smirks and says, “Come on, no one’s looking,” with a raised eyebrow. Again, audience members didn’t shift uncomfortably or fall silent. They laughed.

This wasn’t an attempt at a fresh take on “Grease.” It was a production that played its most troubling aspects straight, as if we were still living in an era when boys snapping girls’ bra straps was considered flirtation.

This isn’t the first time I’ve had concerns with a Chanhassen production. A few years ago, I saw “Bye Bye Birdie” and found myself similarly unsettled. And let’s be clear — I have no issue with mature content or bold artistic direction. But there’s a difference between mature storytelling and outdated, uncritical recreations of problematic narratives.

What’s especially troubling is that Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is a community institution. Families, school groups and young aspiring performers look to it as a gold standard for live theater. So what message does it send when it presents shows like “Grease” without any self-awareness? The talent onstage was undeniable, but I couldn’t help wondering — how do these actors feel performing these moments, winking through outdated and troubling behavior in front of children?

I wanted to stay until the end, but as the second act unfolded, it became clear that the show had no interest in doing anything but reinforcing these moments as part of the “fun.” And so I left. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres has long been a beloved part of our community, but nostalgia shouldn’t be an excuse for ignoring how culture has evolved. If it wants to remain relevant, it needs to recognize that times have changed — and so should its approach to storytelling.

I won’t be going back.

Rachel Engstrom lives in Minneapolis.

Rachel Engstrom

