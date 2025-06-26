Grand Marais trial over North Shore land sale gets into the inner workings of Warren Jeffs cult

GRAND MARAIS, MINN. – Elissa Wall hasn’t seen a cent of the more than $10 million dollars she’s owed from a lawsuit against self-described profit and polygamous cult leader Warren Jeffs.
He doesn’t have a bank account, she testified Wednesday afternoon.
Wall is trying to collect money from a land sale conducted, on paper, by his brother Seth Jeffs and his Montana-based LLC Emerald Industries. She’s convinced that Seth Jeffs used Warren Jeffs’ money to buy 40 acres here in 2018, property that he sold in 2023 for $130,000.
“I’m here to recover the money given to Seth Jeffs,” she told the Cook County jury.
According to court documents, Seth Jeffs claims he used his own money to buy the land. He’s expected to testify on Thursday.
Warren Jeffs is also named in the lawsuit, but he’s currently in a Texas prison where he is serving a life sentence for child sexual assault. He’s still in the leadership role he inherited with the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Chris of the Latter-Day Saints, according to Wall.
The fundamentalist sect broke away from Mormonism after the latter moved away from polygamy.
Wall testified that the church has shell organizations it funnels its money through. Warren Jeffs is skilled in bookkeeping and tax laws and he’s at the top of the hierarchy. Money is never in his name, she said.