DULUTH — A new taco shop will move into the ever-growing Lincoln Park craft district in 2022. Hungry Hippie Tacos, which has operated in Grand Marais for four years, expects to open in late March at 1810 W. Superior St., near Bent Paddle Brewing.

Kate Keeble and her husband, who also own the Fisherman's Daughter at Dockside Fish Market and a campground, farm and hostel in Grand Marais, picked Duluth to expand for its larger population and tourist reach.

"Grand Marais is awesome, but there are limitations," Keeble said. "The population is 1,500 on a good day," which leads to staffing issues, even during the height of the summer season.

Keeble, an Amery, Wis., native, has lived in Grand Marais for 18 years. A Duluth location gets the restaurant closer to its mission of using locally grown produce and other products and a bigger kitchen to increase meat-smoking capacity.

Hungry Hippies turns out thinly rolled house-made fry bread for its tacos, that can be filled with apple-smoked pork and ale and chili-smoked brisket, among other selections. Nashville hot cheese curds and totchos (tater-tot nachos) are popular sides. Keeble plans more of the same for the Duluth location and will likely branch out creatively, she said, allowed by the extra space. Her pop-up menu at the recent Winter Village event behind the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center featured churro cookies and sweet potato and goat cheese tostadas.

"It's not authentic Mexican food," because in Grand Marais, Keeble joked, "we're so far from the border I can't even get an avocado up here."

Keeble hopes to also serve sangria and, naturally, craft beer.

Hungry Hippies could be the only locally owned taco-focused eatery in Duluth when it opens, with downtown's Tacos Tacos Tacos closed temporarily while it moves to a new location, and the previously announced Chachos Taqueria not yet open.