Harry Styles opened the show. Trevor Noah served as host. And only three of the two dozen performers were older than 40.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday strove to serve as a course correction for #GrammysSoWhite, #GrammysSoOld and #PandemicAwardShowsSoMeh.

Who won? With four more trophies, Beyonce has now collected more Grammys — 28 — than any other woman singer. And Taylor Swift became the first woman to win album of the year for a third time.

However, this year maybe the winners weren't the most important aspect of this year's Grammys. What matters in this pandemic is that the Grammys pulled off a consistently entertaining, performance-heavy, non-Zoom-impaired marathon featuring today's hottest hitmakers.

The Grammys weren't as tone deaf as last year's CMAs, as gimmicky as the VMAs or as meaningless as the AMAs. Music's biggest night, as the Grammys like to call itself, almost lived up to its moniker. Just don't ask the Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Zayn Malik and others who protested the nominations.

Instead of being staged in the massive Staples Center arena, the pandemic Grammys moved next door to the Los Angeles Convention Center, with performances indoors and a big tent outside for the trophy presentations.

That meant, after Best New Artist winner Megan Thee Stallion took off her brilliant orange mask, sauntered to the small stage with the help of a man holding her brilliant orange train and started her speech, suddenly it was "vrrrooom" — a noisy vehicle in the street stopped Meg in midsentence, giving a new meaning to Zoom challenges.

Even though the usually fierce rapper found it difficult to find her words in her emotional speech, Noah proved to be the slick antidote. Dressed in a black tuxedo, the "Daily Show" host and comic was a little too ingratiating. Like James Corden on "The Late Late Show,"' Noah gushed over nearly every performer.

Was that in the script? Or did he ad-lib under instructions from new Grammys producer Ben Winston, who works on Corden's show?

After Bad Bunny's performance of "Dakiti," Noah raved about the performance and then said, "It makes me feel like I'm back in the club. But I'm not getting kicked out this time." Groan.

After 40 years of the Grammys being produced by Ken Ehrlich, Winston came up with some smart innovations. Notably, he added mini-profiles (with interviews) of nominees for record of the year. That was smart because most of these artists, such as DaBaby and Dua Lipa, are well known to Gen Z but not to a broad audience. It gave these performers a chance to show their personalities.

Winston faced a challenge when it came to reaction shots. During award presentations, all competitors were mask so we couldn't see facial reactions from winners — or feigned smiles from non-winners.

At least when Styles, Billie Eilish and Haim performed in the show's first segment, the cameras sometimes cut to show other acts grooving to the current performer.

Some performances were live (including lip sync) and some taped. Lipa proved that her nu-disco music is great for dancing as she and her masked dancers did elaborate ensemble choreography to a medley of "Levitating" and "Don't Start Now." Taylor Swift's medley of "Cardigan," "August" and "Willow" had a suitable cabin/cabin fever vibe as she was accompanied by producer/musicians Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff.

The 13-minute in-memoriam segment reminded all these modern music-makers that classic songs by the likes of Little Richard, Kenny Rogers, John Prine and Gerry Marsden feature melody and dynamics.

Of course, the country songs had elements of classic craft: the unstoppable passionate Mickey Guyton with the elegant and heartbreaking country ballad "Black Like Me" (a highlight); Miranda Lambert with the twangy "Bluebird" and Maren Morris (with John Mayer on guitar) on the homey "The Bones."

And leave it to retro-loving Bruno Mars to bring a little old-school star power and showmanship with a one-two punch of his Little Richard medley and his new group Silk Sonic (with Anderson. Paak), making their debut with the 1970s-evoking luscious soul ballad "Leave the Door Open," dressed in burnt orange, spread-collar polyester splendor.

Some awards were presented by stars such as Lizzo, others by staffers at such famous music clubs as the Station Inn in Nashville and the Troubadour in Los Angeles.

H.E.R. captured song of the year for "I Can't Breathe." Megan Thee Stallion won three awards, while double winners included Fiona Apple, Maria Schneider, Kaytranada as well as John Prine and Chick Corea, who both died in the past year.

