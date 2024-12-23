Prince will receive lifetime achievement Grammy, a prize usually for underrecognized artists

Over the years, Prince, who showed up at the Grammys to present and receive awards, has been nominated for 38 Grammys. He last won one in 2008 for best male R&B vocal performance for “Future Baby Mama.” Three of his albums have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame — “1999″ in 2008, “Purple Rain” in 2011 and “Sign o’ the Times” in 2017.