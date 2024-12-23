Prince will receive a lifetime achievement Grammy Award in February, a prize historically given to overlooked and underrecognized artists.
Prince will receive lifetime achievement Grammy, a prize usually for underrecognized artists
Other honorees include Frankie Valli, Frankie Beverly, Taj Mahal, Roxanne Shante and the Clash.
Besides Prince, the Recording Academy has announced six honorees for lifetime achievement — Frankie Beverly, the Clash, Bobby Jones, Taj Mahal, Roxanne Shante and Frankie Valli, all of whom started their careers before Prince except rapper Shante.
Prince has collected seven Grammys, which is more than the other six lifetime honorees combined. Beverly, Shante and Valli have never won a Grammy. The Clash and Jones each earned one while Mahal picked up four.
Over the years, Prince, who showed up at the Grammys to present and receive awards, has been nominated for 38 Grammys. He last won one in 2008 for best male R&B vocal performance for “Future Baby Mama.” Three of his albums have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame — “1999″ in 2008, “Purple Rain” in 2011 and “Sign o’ the Times” in 2017.
Recipients of the lifetime achievement prizes were chosen by a vote of the Recording Academy’s national trustees.
Last year’s lifetime honorees were N.W.A., Laurie Anderson, the Clark Sisters, Gladys Knight, N.W.A., Donna Summer and Tammy Wynette.
A project by Prince, who died in 2016, is a finalist in February for the Grammy for best historical album, for “Diamonds and Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition.”
The lifetime achievement awards will be presented Feb. 1, the day before the full Grammy ceremonies in Los Angeles.
Other honorees include Frankie Valli, Frankie Beverly, Taj Mahal, Roxanne Shante and the Clash.